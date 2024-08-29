'Yudhra' Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan And Raghav Juyal Deliver A High-Octane Action-Drama

New Delhi: With the release of the high-octane trailer for ‘Yudhra’, excel Entertainment has set the stage for its next blockbuster. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, promises a riveting blend of action, drama, and romance, featuring stellar performances from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal.

The trailer, which was eagerly awaited after a series of captivating character posters, introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi as the titular character Yudhra. Chaturvedi's portrayal of the fierce protagonist is both intense and dynamic. Malavika Mohanan takes on the role of Nikhat, adding layers of depth and allure to the narrative. Raghav Juyal steps into the shoes of the menacing antagonist Shafiq, bringing a new level of intensity to his performance.

Under the direction of Ravi Udyawar, known for his acclaimed work on ‘MOM’, ‘Yudhra’ showcases a gripping storyline accentuated by stylish action sequences that are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The trailer teases a thrilling ride that blends high-energy action with emotional drama, setting high expectations for the film's release.

Co-founded by the visionary Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, excel Entertainment, the powerhouse behind hits like 'Lakshya', 'Don', the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, 'Gully Boy', and the successful series 'Mirzapur', continues its tradition of producing compelling cinema.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, 'Yudhra' is set to hit theaters on September 20. With its impressive cast and visionary direction, the film is poised to be a major cinematic event of the year.

Check Out Yudhra Official Trailer:

