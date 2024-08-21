New Delhi: Viewers love to witness the inspirational journeys of sports personalities on the big screens. Examples include the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portraying MS Dhoni in his biopic, and Kartik Aaryan playing the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in Chandu Champion. Now, soon after former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's biopic was announced, fans dropped in some names to play the lead role and guess what? Names included that of Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor

T-Series' honcho Bhushan Kumar, along with Ravi Bhagchandka, recently announced a biopic on former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, aiming to bring his extraordinary journey to life on screen. As soon as the biopic was announced, fans began suggesting actors they believe should play the role of the cricketer. Netizens flooded the comments section with names like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Although not much has been revealed yet, it will be interesting to see who ends up portraying Yuvraj Singh.

The biopic will showcase the star cricketer's unparalleled journey and contributions to cricket, capturing the essence of his legendary career, including his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup and his courageous battles off the field. Further details are awaited.