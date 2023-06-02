Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: It's A Must Watch

topStoriesenglish2616697
ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE MOVIE REVIEW

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Film – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 
Cast - Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi
Director – Laxman Utekar 
Rating - 3.5
 
From his last directorial Mimi, filmmaker Laxman Utekar tackles a whole new genre, a middle-class drama revolving around a married couple dreaming of a house, which is refreshing, hilarious, emotional and relatable to watch. The film is co-written by Maitrey Bajpai, Ramiz Ilham Khan and Laxman Utekar.

The story is set in Indore, where Sara Ali Khan as Saumya Chawla, a coaching institute employee, and Vicky Kaushal as Kapil Chawla, a gym trainer, lead a happy married life with their parents and house which perhaps lacks resources but nothing short of love and heart. 
 
As any middle class couple owning a house is something we all want, and Saumya is no different. She wishes to have her own dream home. After many failed attempts, and limited resources, the couple is running out of hope, until one day they come across a government housing scheme,  which has a special category, affordable housing for divorced women. 

Saumya and Kapil hatch a plan – they will get divorce, and get the house and later they will live happily ever after. The plan is put into action, the duo files for divorce and to everyone’s surprise they even get the divorce. 

But, unfortunately things don’t go as planned, what started out as a simple exercise, turns into this emotional web filled with fear, misunderstanding and doubts, what happens next, pretty much will make the rest of the movie. Will this lovely couple fall prey to their own devices or find their way to one another? 
 
The performances of everyone, including the leading pair Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, along with Inaamulhaq, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, and Sushmita Mukherjee, pack a solid punch, there is not a single false note  in their earnest portrayal. 

The chemistry of Vicky and Sara will take you by surprise, the duo has created something special for everyone. 

The film deals with marriage, hope, dream, wishes, love and family, and everything that we hold dear. It is a heart-warming family drama which will find its niche audience. 

The music album of the film has 4 songs, which adds to the texture and mood of the movie. 

A Must Watch!

