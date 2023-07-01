Sharmila Tagore Hails Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Splendid’ Act In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the few films that is enjoying a good run at the box office this year. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has garnered praise, particularly from the family audience, who appreciate the refreshing chemistry between the lead actors. In the film, Sara Ali Khan portrays the character of Soumya, a small-town girl. She has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her infectious energy and impeccable comic timing in the movie. Adding to the accolades, Sara’s grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, has given her a special shoutout, expressing her pride and admiration for her granddaughter’s performance.

Sharmila Tagore on Sara Ali Khan’s Performance

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, lauded her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan’s performance, calling it “splendid and spontaneous.”



In response to the appreciation received from her grandmother, Sara Ali Khan expressed gratitude and said, “The feedback and compliments that I have been receiving from all across for ZHZB [Zara Hatke Zara Bachke] are humbling and very motivating. My friends, family, well-wishers, and the industry have had some very nice things to say, and I’m truly thankful for that. But the one compliment that really stuck with me was my grandmother calling my performance ‘splendid and spontaneous.’ She said she thought I had great comic timing, and Vicky and I share lovely organic chemistry. Whenever I read that message from her, it swells my heart with happiness. It’s a high achievement for me!”

Sara Ali Khan on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s success

In a recent interview, talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan said that the success of this film feels more personal to her. Even though her highest grosser was Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, she says that she can’t claim anything from the success of that movie other than trying to match Ranveer Singh’s energy. She added, "But ZHZB feels more personal. Laxman Utekar, Vicky and me have done this together. I don’t want to put down commercial cinema, this film is a family film, a film that I can claim as much credit as Vicky can.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released on June 2. On its first day, the film opened to mixed reviews and earned Rs 5.25 crore at the box office. However, the film picked up from there and has had a phenomenal run since. So far, it has earned Rs 82.98 crore at the domestic box office.