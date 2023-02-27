topStoriesenglish2577725
Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan Win Best Actors, ‘The Kashmir Files’ Bags Best Film; Check Full Winners List

While Alia Bhatt won Best Actress in both popular and jury categories, 'The Kashmir Files' won the Best Film Award. Check Full Winners List-

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The awards season of the year has begun with the popular Zee Cine Awards 2023. The night saw some of the most enthralling performances by the film fraternity while the best actors, editors, producers and directors being felicitated for their work.  

Actress Alia Bhatt emerged as the top winner at the awards night winning Best Actress in both the popular and jury categories. Not just her acting skills, she was also hailed by the fans for her fitness even after daughter Raha's birth. Kartik Aaryan who had a blockbuster 2022 won the Best Actor (Male) for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the award for best film and best screenplay. South actress Rashmika Mandanna who made her debut in Bollywood this year won the Best Debut for ‘Goodbye’. 

Here's the full list of winners of Zee Cine Awards 2023: 
 
Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) 

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) 

Best Film (Viewers' Choice): The Kashmir Files 

Best Film (Jury): Darlings 

Best Actress (Jury): Alia Bhatt (Darlings) 

Best Actor (Viewers' Choice): Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files) 

Best Screenplay: Kashmir Files 

Best Music: Pritam, (Brahmastra) 

Best Editing: Sanyukta Kaza, (Bhediya) 

Best Background Score: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya) 

Most Streamed Album of the Year: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya) 

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, (Bhediya) 

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar, (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) 

Best Supporting Actress: Sheeba Chadha, (Doctor G) 

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo) 

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya) 

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) 

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye) 

