Zee Cine Awards: Vivek Agnihotri Dedicates Award For The Kashmir Files To Murdered Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma

NEW DELHI: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's highly acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files' garnered love across the world last year and even after one year of its release, the film is getting applauded for its amazing filmography and incredible performances. This time again, 'The Kashmir Files' won accolades in four different categories at Zee Cine Awards 2023, for 'Best Film', 'Best Screenplay', 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actor in Negative role' awards.

The filmmaker accepted the awards and dedicated them to 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama while he was on his way to a local market. Sanjay, who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range barely 100 metres from his residence in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district at around 11 am. Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared several photos from the award ceremony, and dedicated his win at Zee Cine Awards to the slain Kashmir Pandit.

He tweeted, "ANNOUNCEMENT & GRATITUDE: People's film #TheKashmirFiles won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative role awards at #ZeeCineAwards2023. We dedicate this award to martyr Sanjay Sharma who sacrificed his life to religious terrorism yesterday in Kashmir."

'The Kashmir Files' by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tells a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for 'The Vaccine War'. The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

'The Kashmir Files' is produced by Pallavi Joshi, in association with Zee studios. Its a Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial.