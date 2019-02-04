Zee Entertainment organises special screening of Manikarnika at the Bombay Stock Exchange

Zee Studios' magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, that released to a thunderous response from the audiences and rave reviews, galloped past Rs 60 crores in its first week.

Furthering the buzz on the film, Zee Entertainment organised a special screening of the film at the Bombay Stock Exchange for its members today. Present there were actor-director Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande who plays the character of Jhalkari Bai who rang the iconic BSE bell.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, the film is running successfully worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.



