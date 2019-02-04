हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Zee Entertainment organises special screening of Manikarnika at the Bombay Stock Exchange

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, the film is running successfully worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Zee Entertainment organises special screening of Manikarnika at the Bombay Stock Exchange

Zee Studios' magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, that released to a thunderous response from the audiences and rave reviews, galloped past Rs 60 crores in its first week.

Furthering the buzz on the film, Zee Entertainment organised a special screening of the film at the Bombay Stock Exchange for its members today. Present there were actor-director Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande who plays the character of Jhalkari Bai who rang the iconic BSE bell.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, the film is running successfully worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
 
 

Tags:
Manikarnika: The Queen of JhansiManikarnikaKangana RanautRani Laxmibairani laxmibai of jhansiMumbai stock exchange
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's banter in 'Gully Boy' dialogue promo is too cute to miss—Watch

Must Watch

PT5M51S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day