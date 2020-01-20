Zee Studios to release Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'

New Delhi: Zee Studios will release Hacked, a stalker thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar on February 7, 2020, in India. Produced by Amar Thakkar & Krishna Bhatt, the film is an edgy thriller that promises to keep you at the edge of your seat.

Director Vikram Bhatt said, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life. Hacked is a film about a single woman and such an obsessed Hacker. My association with Zee has been an old one. Way back in 1996 it was with Zee that I had my first hit film, Fareb. Followed by some very successful albums with Zee music. I am delighted to have Zee Studios as my partner for Hacked. It's a new beginning with my old partners."

Presented by Zee Studios, produced by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar and Jatin Sethi, 'Hacked' will release on February 7, 2020, in India.