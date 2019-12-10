ZEE5 announces original film Operation Parindey

ZEE5, the largest producer of Originals in India announces Operation Parindey, an Original Film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi of the Dhoom franchise (Dhoom 1 & 2). Inspired by true events, the story is a fast-paced action thriller based on interesting events and happenings post-surgical strikes.

Operation Parindey is a fictional account of one of the most controversial jailbreaks in the history of India. The story moves at a rapid pace through a series of unexpected twists and turns that will take the viewers deeper into the actual events surrounding the jailbreak.

The edge of the seat thriller features an impressive cast comprising Amit Sadh (SP Abhinav Mathur), Rahul Dev (Monty Singh), Ameet Gaurr (Kartar), Kunal Kumar (Shreeni), Aakash Dhaiya (Pabbi), Rucha Inamkar (SP Komal) amongst others.

Slated for a 2020 release, the film went on floors recently and the crew will be shooting across Bhatinda in Punjab and Mumbai.

Director Sanjay Gadhvi who is a master of this genre is sure to do complete justice to the subject. He shares, “What originally drew me to this story was that it is inspired by a true-life event. The cast that I got on for this film is perfect and extremely apt to play their respective characters. This is my digital directorial debut and I am happy to be working with ZEE5 on it who have a fantastic reach making sure our story reaches far and wide. This film has a lot of depth and is challenging for me as a director, which is what drives me to take this forward. Hope you enjoy the film just as much as I am enjoying making it.”

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “Since inception, we have created the most talked about Original Films across genres with the best talent. Operation Parindey delves on a topic that nobody in India has explored yet when it comes to digital content. The entire team is hand-picked, extremely talented and committed to deliver a fantastic product. We will continue to consistently present diverse content that interests our viewers.”

Arti Gudal, CEO & Founder, Final Coast said, “Operation Parindey will always be close to my heart as it is our first project with ZEE5. As a producer, I am thrilled to have such excellent talent with great calibre come together for Operation Parindey. I am certain that the audience will feel the emotions and the thrill throughout the film.”

Puruskar Gupta, Director, Fluence Studios (the content creation arm of CA Media Digital) said, “Where there are jails there are jailbreaks … the tougher the prison, the more exciting the prison break! Fluence Studios is pleased to present Operation Parindey in association with Final Coast for ZEE5. The film will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of the highs and lows of what it takes to plot, plan and action an actual escape.”

Final Coast and Fluence Studios (an arm of CA Media) along with associate producers Roll Kamera Motion Pictures will produce the film.



Streaming soon exclusively on ZEE5.