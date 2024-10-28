Zero Se Restart: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Launches Digital Motion Poster, Says ‘Never Give Up, And Keep Striving’

Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema, has unveiled the digital motion poster for his highly anticipated film, ‘Zero Se Restart.’ This film seeks to take viewers on an inspiring journey with the maverick filmmaker, who cast aside all preconceived notions to create one of India’s most beloved films of all time – ‘12th Fail,’ a project that faced numerous challenges before it was realized.

The motion poster offers a sneak peek into Chopra’s unique cinematic universe. Its visuals bring to life the intriguing tagline, "Kahaani Ke Pehle Ki Story" – indicating that it is not a prequel, but rather a fresh concept that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. 'Zero Se Restart' promises to deliver a viewing experience like no other.

Speaking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed, “For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero, and I want to share this story with all the people out there who have ever come across roadblocks in their lives. I want to tell them to never give up, and to keep striving. As we say Lage Raho!”

The entertaining and thought-provoking journey of 'Zero Se Restart' is set to hit cinemas worldwide on December 13, 2024.