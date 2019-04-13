'Zero' to close the Beijing International Film Festival

close

&#039;Zero&#039; to close the Beijing International Film Festival

Mumbai: Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival.

Representing "Zero" at the film festival will be Shah Rukh, who will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued here said.

With this "Zero" joins legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's classic "Pather Panchali" as one of the five Indian films that have been listed for screening at China's premier international film festival, the release said.

"I'm so happy that Zero has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival. The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film," Rai said in a statement here.

Other films expected to be screened include the Mad Max series, "Jason Bourne", Alfonso Cuaron's "Gravity" and "Children of Men" and Casey Affleck's "Light of My Life", it said.

"Zero", which also had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead, had failed to strike a chord both with the audience and the critics when it released last year. 

