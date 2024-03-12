Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Dil Chahta Hai: Watch These Films Showcasing Friendship Ahead Of Madgaon Express Release

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar is one of the leading production houses of the Indian Cinema. Having tapped into several genres of films, Excel's friendship theme-based film holds a distinct place in the masses' hearts and the production house has even proved their mettle on the genre very strongly. As they gear up for the release of the much-awaited 'Madgaon Express' let us have a look at their friendship genre films which are loved by the masses.

1) Madgaon Express

Excel Entertainment's forthcoming Madgaon Express needs no introduction. The trailer of the film starring the talented and entertaining trio Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu Sharma, and Pratik Gandhi has piqued the interest of the audience. The trailer of the film directed by Kunal Kemmu promises a mad and fun-filled ride from Excel Entertainment and having seen their previous records on friendship-based films it won't be enormous to say that they will hit the chord again. The film will be released in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

2) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' or ZNMD depicts the narrative of three friends: Kabir, Imraan, and Arjun, played by Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan, respectively. The three take a vacation to Spain before Kabir's wedding, and their journey becomes a chance to patch up barriers, erase bruises, discover their love for life, and confront their biggest fears, resulting in a deeper knowledge of life and friendship. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and is one of Excel Entertainment's most successful films, with cult status.

3) Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna's Dil Chahta Hai are the most relevant movies on friendship. The intricacies and nuances of the friendship between three young guys are masterfully portrayed by director Farhan Akhtar. When distinct personalities and goals develop and change together over time, it's critical to have faith in one another, extend forgiveness, and support one another through good times and bad. Their trip to Goa turns into a pivotal moment in their life, deepening their relationship and highlighting the importance of genuine friendship.

4) Fukrey

The list can't be over without the mention of Fukrey. The comedy entertainer from the house of Excel Entertainment is one of the biggest blockbusters and is now a franchise with three films in it. The characters of the film Honey, Choocha, Zafar Bhai, and Laali are the favorite characters of the masses and they can't get over it every time. The film boasts a cast that includes Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.