topStoriesenglish2565374
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Zoya Of 'Tiger 3' aka Katrina Kaif Asks People To Not Give Out Spoilers About 'Pathaan'

YRF’s adrenaline-pumping entertainer, Pathaan, is set to release worldwide tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and now Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from Tiger has joined the promotion campaign.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long, long time, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
  • YRF’s adrenaline-pumping entertainer, Pathaan, is set to release worldwide tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and now Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from Tiger has joined the promotion campaign.

Trending Photos

Zoya Of 'Tiger 3' aka Katrina Kaif Asks People To Not Give Out Spoilers About 'Pathaan'

New Delhi: The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long, long time, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping entertainer, Pathaan, is set to release worldwide tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and now Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from Tiger has joined the promotion campaign by asking audiences to not give out spoilers from this edge-of-the-seat entertainer! 

Katrina wrote on her social media page, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya.” 

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

Another huge reason for the buzz around Pathaan is because two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media