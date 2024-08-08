BREAKING: Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement After Olympics Disqualification

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement. A day ago, the star wrestler was disqualified from the wrestling final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Vinesh was disqualified from the final of the 50 kg Women's Wrestling for being overweight by 100 grams. Taking to twitter, Vinesh announced her retirement. She said in a post on X in Hindi, "Ma Kusti (Wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage has been broken. I don't have any more strength now."

The Road to Paris: A Glorious Career

Vinesh Phogat, hailing from the renowned Phogat family, had been a trailblazer in Indian wrestling. She was the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, a feat she achieved at Paris 2024. Her illustrious career boasts three Commonwealth Games gold medals, two World Championships bronze medals, and an Asian Games gold medal. Vinesh was also crowned the Asian champion in 2021, solidifying her status as one of India’s greatest wrestlers.

The Paris Olympics Saga

The Paris Olympics were supposed to be the crowning glory of Vinesh’s career. Having clinched a spot in the final, she was on the brink of securing at least a silver medal for India. However, the morning of the final brought a devastating blow. Vinesh failed to meet the required weight during the second weigh-in, resulting in her disqualification. The Indian wrestler was 100 grams overweight, a margin that shattered her Olympic dreams and left her battling severe dehydration and exhaustion.

An Emotional Farewell

In the early hours of Thursday, Vinesh took to social media to announce her retirement. Her heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling. I’ll always be indebted to you. Sorry.”

The announcement marked the end of a journey that began in 2001 and saw Vinesh rise to become a symbol of resilience and excellence in Indian sports. Her retirement was a moment of profound sorrow, not just for her but for the entire nation that had celebrated her victories and supported her through her struggles.

A Family of Champions

Vinesh’s retirement also highlights the legacy of the Phogat family in Indian wrestling. Her cousins, Geeta, Babita, and Sangeeta Phogat, are all accomplished wrestlers. Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia is married to her cousin Sangeeta. The Phogat family has been instrumental in putting Indian wrestling on the global map, and Vinesh’s achievements have been a significant part of that legacy.

The Struggle Off the Mat

The past eighteen months were particularly challenging for Vinesh. Alongside fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she led a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), highlighting issues of sexual harassment and abuse of power. Their protest brought about a temporary suspension of the WFI and eventual reforms. Despite these battles off the mat, Vinesh managed to secure her place at the Paris Olympics by winning gold in the 55kg category at the nationals.

An Uncertain Future

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a joint silver medal. Her case hinged on the argument that the disqualification due to being 100 grams overweight was excessively harsh. However, the international governing body for wrestling, United World Wrestling (UWW), indicated that the rules could not be changed retrospectively.

Legacy and Impact

Vinesh Phogat’s retirement leaves a void in Indian wrestling. Her journey from a small village in Haryana to the Olympic stage is a testament to her indomitable spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. Despite the heartbreaking end to her Olympic dream, Vinesh’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

Her story is one of courage, determination, and resilience. As India bids farewell to one of its most celebrated wrestlers, the nation remembers Vinesh Phogat not just for her victories but for her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.