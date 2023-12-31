Bringar Apps Founded By Balachandar Karthikeyan Announces US Incorporation

Bringar Apps, a player in the chatbot application industry, has established an LLC in the United States. The expansion move into the US market continues the company's international growth, following its initial launch in India in 2018 and subsequent expansion to Dubai in 2022. With a user base exceeding 25 million globally, Bringar has solidified its presence in the chatbot sector.

The company was founded by Balachandar Karthikeyan, whose previous experience includes working with the co-founders of major messaging applications like WhatsApp and Signal. Karthikeyan attributes Bringar's success to its focus on creating user-centric solutions and enhancing user experience and functionality. The founder said that a major contribution to Bringar's success has been its approach to simplifying the deployment of chatbots for businesses.

While many chatbot solutions in the industry can be complex and technically demanding, Bringar claims to have developed a product that is easy to use and implement. By making chatbot technology more accessible and manageable, Bringar has not only addressed a gap in the market but has also enabled smaller businesses to benefit from chatbot solutions that were previously perceived as too complex or costly.