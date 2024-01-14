Building Dreams And Livelihoods: Impact Of Commercial Real Estate On Economy And Employment

In the bustling city of Metropolis, the skyline was constantly changing, a testament to the dynamism of the commercial real estate sector. When it comes to cities adjoining Delhi, be it Noida, Gurugram or Ghaziabad, these cities today are as bustling as Delhi. These cities have also seen rapid development and still helping decongest Delhi. With the increasing demand for residential real estate, the need for facilities such as multiplexes, shopping malls or recreational zones has also increased and at this point comes into play the commercial real estate.

"Commercial real estate is more than just constructing buildings; it's about creating infrastructures that fuel economic growth and create opportunities for the community," said Shailendra Sharma, the CEO and Managing Director of RenoxGroup, highlighting the broader perspective that guided RenoxGroup's initiatives.

Shailendra Sharma emphasized, "The goal of a commercial real estate developer should be to build spaces that foster creativity, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity. The ripple effect of such developments goes beyond the confines of the buildings, positively impacting the entire community. The generation of employment opportunities promotes the local economy as well." One such landmark project of RenoxGroup is Navrang Square Mall, featuring cutting-edge office spaces, retail complexes, and recreational areas. With a total plot area of 3019.87 sqmts or 0.75 acres along with a basement parking, Navrang Square Mall is estimated to generate lakhs of employment opportunities for educated youths by the end of 2024. It is not just going to be a place to buy products or services but will also provide numerous advantages to the community it is located in.

"Investing in people is as crucial as investing in concrete and steel," Shailendra Sharma stated, underscoring the importance of creating sustainable employment opportunities. "By nurturing local talent and providing employment opportunities, we not only contribute to individual livelihoods but also strengthen the social fabric of the community."

Located at the heart of Ghaziabad's entertainment and lifestyle epicentre, Navrang Square Mall has become the city's First modern high-street retail commercial with numerous project offerings for Practitioners, brand stores, Food court, and Cinema.