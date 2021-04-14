Bullet lovers, brace yourselves, as Bullet 350, other RE bikes get expensive

Royal Enfield has announced its second price hike of the year that will make its best selling bikes such as Bullet 350 and recently launched Meteor 350 dearer than ever.

This time around, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 rates have been increased in the range of Rs 7000 - Rs 13000 depending on the model. Meanwhile, the prices of Meteor 350 have been spiked by up to Rs 6000.

The ex-showroom, Delhi, price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now ranges from Rs 1,84,319 to Rs 2,01,521. Currently, the bike comes in three variants: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Notably, Royal Enfield's one of the best selling models, Classic 350, too, got a price hike early this month by up to Rs 5992.

The rates of the newly launched Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have also jumped by at least Rs 6000, depending on the variant you select. The two bikes were launched in February 2022 at the price range between Rs 275,467 to Rs 313,367 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Eicher Motors-owned bike brand had increased the prices of its portfolio bikes as recently as January 2021. However, there was just a tiny increase in the prices of Royal Enfield bikes at that time.

Notably, the price hike isn't limited to Royal Enfield, as other automakers are also increasing the prices of their cars and bikes due to factors such as a steep rise in the rates of raw materials and an acute shortage of semiconductors.