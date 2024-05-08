Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Looking For The Best Time Or Muhurat To Buy Gold? Here's The City-Wise List And Timings
Akshaya Tritiya, variously known as Akti or Akha Teej or Akshaya Trutiya is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus, considered an auspicious day for buying gold.
New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other metals. Gold prices are widely tracked in bullion market largely due to token purchases on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Akshaya Tritiya, variously known as Akti or Akha Teej or Akshaya Trutiya, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. It falls on the Lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. As the name suggests, Akshaya Tritiya means the 'third day of unending prosperity'.
Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Muhurat And Other Details
According to the Drikpanchang website, Akshaya Tritiya 2024 falls on May 10, 2024. The Shubh Muhurat begins on May 10 at 04:17 AM and finishes on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM and the Puja Muhurat is from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.
City Wise Timings Of Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat
06:03 AM to 12:31 PM - Pune
05:33 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi
05:45 AM to 12:06 PM - Chennai
05:42 AM to 12:23 PM - Jaipur
05:46 AM to 12:13 PM - Hyderabad
05:34 AM to 12:18 PM - Gurgaon
05:31 AM to 12:20 PM - Chandigarh
04:59 AM to 11:33 AM - Kolkata
06:06 AM to 12:35 PM - Mumbai
05:56 AM to 12:16 PM - Bengaluru
06:01 AM to 12:36 PM - Ahmedabad
05:33 AM to 12:17 PM - Noida
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold
As per the Drikpanchang website, the following are the Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya
Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on May 9, 2024: Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya
Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 04:17 AM to 05:33 AM, May 10
Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Friday, May 10, 2024
Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:33 AM to 02:50 AM, May 11
Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya
Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 05:33 AM to 10:37 AM
Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:21 PM to 07:02 PM
Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:18 PM to 01:59 PM
Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:40 PM to 10:59 PM
Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:17 AM to 02:50 AM, May 11
