New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other metals. Gold prices are widely tracked in bullion market largely due to token purchases on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya, variously known as Akti or Akha Teej or Akshaya Trutiya, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. It falls on the Lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. As the name suggests, Akshaya Tritiya means the 'third day of unending prosperity'.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 Muhurat And Other Details

According to the Drikpanchang website, Akshaya Tritiya 2024 falls on May 10, 2024. The Shubh Muhurat begins on May 10 at 04:17 AM and finishes on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM and the Puja Muhurat is from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

City Wise Timings Of Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat

06:03 AM to 12:31 PM - Pune

05:33 AM to 12:18 PM - New Delhi

05:45 AM to 12:06 PM - Chennai

05:42 AM to 12:23 PM - Jaipur

05:46 AM to 12:13 PM - Hyderabad

05:34 AM to 12:18 PM - Gurgaon

05:31 AM to 12:20 PM - Chandigarh

04:59 AM to 11:33 AM - Kolkata

06:06 AM to 12:35 PM - Mumbai

05:56 AM to 12:16 PM - Bengaluru

06:01 AM to 12:36 PM - Ahmedabad

05:33 AM to 12:17 PM - Noida

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold

As per the Drikpanchang website, the following are the Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on May 9, 2024: Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 04:17 AM to 05:33 AM, May 10

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase on Friday, May 10, 2024

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:33 AM to 02:50 AM, May 11

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 05:33 AM to 10:37 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:21 PM to 07:02 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:18 PM to 01:59 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:40 PM to 10:59 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:17 AM to 02:50 AM, May 11