Dhanteras 2020: Date, meaning, auspicious trading time, puja muhurat and all you want to know

New Delhi: Dhanteras, largely celebrated in North and West India, is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables.

As per experts, investment demand are usually big driver during this Dhanteras. Gold has always proved that it is the safest bet whether the economy is in reeling under recession or suffering the brunt of inflation or when times are uncertain.

Also, as per tradition, conventions and popular practices, purchases related to Dhanteras, puja mahurat have certain timings which are followed by all the households, and traders.

Dhanteras 2020 date

Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13 this year.

What is the meaning of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is derived from two words- Dhan and Teras. Dhan means wealth and teras is the Day 13. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Significance of Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi with Kubera for wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2020 puja muhurat

The puja muhurat begins at 5.32 pm and ends at 5.59 pm (duration 27 minutes)

Yam deepak, November 13 - Pradosh Kaal: 5.28 pm to 8.07 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 5:32 pm to 7.27 pm