Dhanteras 2021: Here are 6 quick tips to check purity while buying gold

New Delhi: Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely celebrated in North and West India.

It is believed that buying gold on Dhanteras is auspicious and brings good luck to buyer. Traditionally Indians buy gold or utensils on this day to celebrate Dhanteras. (Dhanteras 2021: People don't purchase THESE 5 items on this day)

Here are the few quick tips to keep in mind to check the quality or purity of gold

1. Go for jewellery which has Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark. A BIS hallmark jewellery would assure that the item you are buying has been verified for purity.

2. The colour of gold should not change after coming in contact with any cosmetic or when your sweat.

3. Always remember that purer the gold is, softer and malleable it would be. A 22 carats gold piece will always be softer than 18 carats gold.

4. If the gold item floats on water, it means that the gold is impure.

5. Pure gold will never rust.

6. Any gold ornament creates rashes or skin allergy, is not pure.

