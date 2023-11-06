Dhanteras Gold Purchase: Get Rs 3,000 Cashback On PhonePe, Check Dates To Avail Offer

New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe on Monday announced cashback offers on 24K Gold for the festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali 2023. Customers purchasing a minimum of Rs 1000 worth of digital gold from PhonePe, can avail up to Rs 3000 Guaranteed Cashback

PhonePe said that this offer is valid for all one-time transactions on PhonePe (once per user) while purchasing digital gold worth a minimum of Rs 1,000 from November 9th - 12th, 2023. The bank-grade Gold lockers are free for 5 years.

Here is a step-by-step guide to avail this special cashback offer while buying Gold on PhonePe:



Step 1: Tap ‘Wealth’ on the bottom strip of your PhonePe app homepage

Step 2: Select ‘Gold’ on the Wealth screen

Step 3: Select "Buy One Time”

Step 4: Proceed by selecting “Buy in rupees” and adding a minimum INR 1000 worth of 24K Gold

Step 5: Check the final details of your Gold purchase and click on ‘Proceed to Pay’. And it’s done!

Customers can purchase certified 24K Gold digitally with zero making charges, and can benefit from using insured bank-grade Gold lockers for free storage.

"Customers can also choose to sell their stored Gold anytime, with the money credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours. Customers also have the flexibility to invest in Digital Gold for any amount of their choice. Apart from one-time purchases, PhonePe also empowers every Indian to invest in Gold digitally via SIP to help customers invest long-term systematically," it added.