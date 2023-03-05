Do You Also Own These Gold Items? You Can't Sale Them After This Date- Check Details

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandated the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in June 2021. With third-party confirmation for the marked purity of gold and consumer protection, this was done to increase the legitimacy of the jewellery and customer happiness.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has now resolved that the sale of hallmarked gold jewellery and other items without HUID will not be allowed after March 31, 2023, or the following fiscal year, in the benefit of consumers.

What is HUID?

The HUID number, abbreviated for Hallmark Unique Identification, is a 6-digit code made up of both numbers and letters. Each item of jewellery will have a distinct HUID allocated to it and laser-engraved at the time of hallmarking. For tracability, this number will be kept in the BIS database.

It was initially released on July 1st, 2021.

Each piece of jewellery has a unique identity thanks to the HUID number, allowing for tracking. Addressing complaints about the purity of Hallmarked jewellery is crucial for maintaining the legitimacy of the marking process.

Jewelers are automatically registered in HUID-based Hallmarking without any human involvement. Its purpose is to ensure the integrity of Hallmarked jewellery and detect any fraud.

Hallmarked jewellery had four marks before the introduction of the 6-digit alphanumeric HUID code: the BIS Mark, the purity in carat and fineness for gold, the assay center's identity mark/number, and the jeweler's identification mark/number. The four markings were replaced by three marks after HUID was introduced: BIS Mark, purity in carat and fineness for gold, and six-digit alphanumeric number.

At the conclusion of the testing, the assaying and hallmarking centre laser marks the jewellery with the BIS logo and purity mark as well as a special HUID number that is produced from the BIS server specifically for each piece of jewellery.

Hallmark HUID Benefits

HUID-based Hallmarking benefits all parties involved. It promotes openness, protects consumer rights, and eliminates the possibility of Inspector Raj. Anyone can obtain an accurate gold assessment by having their existing jewellery hallmarked.