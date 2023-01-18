Gold declines Rs 105; silver rises Rs 52

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 105 to Rs 56,526 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 56,631 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, rose from Rs 52 to Rs 69,694 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,526 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities. (Also Read: 4 in 5 professionals in India considering job change in 2023: Report)

The dollar index gained by 0.18 percent on Tuesday adding pressured on yellow metals. US bond yields also recovered from the recent low, the analyst said. (Also Read: Central Bank of India Q3 profit rises 64% to Rs 458 crore)

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading in green at USD 1,910 per ounce and USD 24.16 per ounce, respectively.

Meanwhile, bullion traders closely watch today's US Retail Sales and PPI data which will be released later on day, the analyst added.