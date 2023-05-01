Gold Declines Rs 105; Silver Zooms Rs 730

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 105 to Rs 59,975 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in prices of precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal settled at Rs 60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver, however, zoomed Rs 730 to Rs 75,700 per kg. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra's Birthday: Business Tycoon Owns These Top Cars - Check List)

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,975 per 10 grams, down Rs 105 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Check Best Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 10,000)

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,981 per ounce while silver was up at USD 25.12 per ounce.

Traders avoided fresh buying before the key event of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, Gandhi said.