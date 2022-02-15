Gold futures gain on firm demand

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 127 to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 127, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,374 lots.

Gold futures prices firmed up after participants created fresh positions, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.43 per cent up at USD 1,877.50 per ounce in New York.

