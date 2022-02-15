हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold futures gain on firm demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 127.

Gold futures gain on firm demand

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 127 to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 127, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 50,043 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,374 lots.

Gold futures prices firmed up after participants created fresh positions, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded 0.43 per cent up at USD 1,877.50 per ounce in New York. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goldgold ratesGold pricesGold contracts
Next
Story

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens today: Big opportunity to buy gold at low prices

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will Putin attack Ukraine tomorrow?