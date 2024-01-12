Gold Futures Rise Rs 431 To Rs 62,219 Per 10 Grams

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 431 to Rs 62,219 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 431, or 0.7 percent, at Rs 62,219 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,466 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures went up by 1.22 per cent to USD 2,043.80 per ounce in New York.