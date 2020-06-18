हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold price

Gold gains Rs 280 to Rs 48,305 per 10 gram

Silver also rose by Rs 260 to Rs 49,452 per KG from Rs 49,192 per KG in the previous trade.

Gold gains Rs 280 to Rs 48,305 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital gained Rs 280 to Rs 48,305 per 10 gram on Thursday reflecting rally in international prices of the yellow metal, according to HDFC Securities.

On Wednesday, it had closed at Rs 48,025 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by Rs 260 to Rs 49,452 per KG from Rs 49,192 per KG in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,728 per ounce and silver at USD 17.59 per ounce. "Gold prices traded firm on Thursday as growing virus cases in Beijing and US drew investors' attention to safer assets," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

