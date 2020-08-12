हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold plunges Rs 1,228, silver tanks Rs 5,172

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 54,174 per 10 gram.

Gold plunges Rs 1,228, silver tanks Rs 5,172

New Delhi: Gold prices tanked Rs 1,228 to Rs 52,946 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to recovery in dollar and coronavirus vaccine announcement by Russia, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 54,174 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also plunged Rs 5,172 to Rs 67,584 per kg from Rs 72,756 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by Rs 1,228," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,930 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 25.70 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed recovery on Wednesday after falling below USD 1,900 in morning trade," he added.

Patel further said that coroanvirus vaccine announcement by Russia had triggered sell-off in safe-haven assets.

Gold prices had earlier fallen on strong dollar recovery, HDFC Securities said.

