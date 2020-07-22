हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 49,996

At 9.48 am pm On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.84 percent at Rs 49927 per 10 gram. September futures for silver were trading 5.38 percent at Rs 60385 per kg.

Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 49,996

New Delhi: Gold futures touched newer heights on the the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) by crossing Rs 49,996 per 10 grams, rising more than 1 percent while silver prices climbed over 6 to trade at Rs 60,428 per kg.

At 9.48 am pm On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.84 percent at Rs 49927 per 10 gram. September futures for silver were trading 5.38 percent at Rs 60385 per kg.

In the international market Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal`s appeal as an inflation-hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,857.86 per ounce by 0232 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,865.35 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,858.20.

A Reuters poll showed the metal could push towards record highs over the next 18 months as the crisis encourages investors to hoard it as a hedge against possible turmoil in wider markets.

Silver soared again, rising 5% to $22.40 per ounce, its highest since October 2013.

Palladium fell 1.2% to $2,132.73 and platinum eased 0.1% to $880.60.

With Reuters Inputs

Tags:
GoldGold pricesgold ratesGold price today
Next
Story

Gold rises by Rs 192, silver zooms Rs 1,832
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M58S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day