Gold Price Today, 01 October 2021: Gold prices sink to nearly 46,500, cheaper by Rs 9,800 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness downward trend as compared to its all time highs. On Friday, gold prices for December delivery at MCX opened at Rs 46,507 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,521.

Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,800 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. At 14.50 hrs, gold prices for December delivery at MCX was trading at Rs 46,397 per 10 grams, which is still cheaper by Rs 9,794.

According to experts, gold prices may fall further in the coming days. The price of gold in the domestic market is close to the low level of 6 months

You can easily find out the rates of gold sitting at your home. For this, you just have to give a missed call to this number 8955664433 and a message will come on your phone, in which you can check the latest rates.

Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined by Rs 154 to Rs 44,976 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, it had settled at Rs 45,130 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs 1,337 to Rs 57,355 per kilogram from Rs 58,692 per kilogram in the previous trade.

