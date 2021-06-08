Gold Price Today, 08 June 2021: Gold prices decline again, check rates in other metro cities

Gold prices fell by Rs 9 to Rs 49,134 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 9, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 49,134 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,828 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.12 per cent lower at USD 1,896.60 an ounce in New York.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,500. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat today. Gold rate in the national capital is Rs 52,290 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 52,290 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat, gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

