Gold Price Today, 1 May 2021: Gold rates down in major cities, check prices in metro cities

Gold prices fell down in major cities on May 1. The 22-carat gold rate in Delhi stands at Rs. 45,370 down Rs. 310 and the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 49,570 with a fall of Rs. 290.

In Chennai, the price of gold stands at Rs 44,100 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 less and 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,110 down at Rs. 280.

In Kolkata, the rate of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,110 per 10 gram with a fall of Rs. 320 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,810 with a fall of Rs 320. In Mumbai, the gold price stands at Rs. 44,170 and Rs. 45,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 310 fall.

Gold tumbled Rs 191 to Rs 46,283 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in line with the decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading down at USD 1,769 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.92 per ounce.

