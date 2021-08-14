Gold Price Today, 14 August 2021: Gold reaches at 5-month low, may cross Rs 50,000 mark

Gold in India saw its lowest prices in the last five months at the start of this week as the prices stood at Rs 46,000-46,500-range, which is almost Rs 10,000 down from the all-time in the entire week. An improved US employment data and stronger US dollar led to the decline in gold prices, analysts showed. Spot gold prices have come down by Rs 2,100 in August so far.

The demand for gold in the country surged by 19.2% to 76.1 tonnes during the April-June quarter this year and this happened due to low base effect, as per the report by the World Gold Council (WGC). In terms of value, the gold demand saw 23% growth during April-June quarter at Rs 32,810 crore.

Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,310 per 10 gram and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,310 per 10 gram. In Delhi, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,300 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,510.

In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram whereas 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,310. In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,350 and Rs 48,380. The 22-carat gold in Bengaluru is priced at Rs 44,000 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,000.