Gold

Gold Price Today, 15 July 2021: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 7900 from record levels, perfect time to invest?

New Delhi: In the ongoing week, gold has made a decent recovery. On Thursday (July 15), gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading with a gain of Rs 36 at Rs 48,335 per 10 gram. 

In early July, gold was trading at around Rs 46,500. However, with the recent hike in the past few days, gold has now crossed the Rs 48,000 mark again. But in comparison with the record levels, gold is still trading cheaper. This could be a wonderful opportunity for investors to put their money on the yellow metal in the hope of decent returns in the coming weeks. 

Gold prices current week

Day             Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday     Rs 47774/10 grams

Tuesday     Rs 47889/10 grams

Wednesday         Rs 48299/10 grams 

Thursday        Rs 48335/10 grams (currently trading) 

Gold prices last week

Day             Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday             Rs 47299/10 grams

Tuesday             Rs 47684/10 grams

Wednesday        Rs 47910/10 grams 

Thursday            Rs 47721/10 grams 

Friday                Rs 47856/10 grams 

Gold trading cheaper by around Rs 8300 from record levels

Stock investors in 2020 invested heavily in precious metals after stock markets crashed due to fears around COVID-19 led economic distress. With rising investments in gold, the yellow metal prices surged to record highs last year. Also Read: 

In August 2020, gold prices reached their highest level of Rs 56,191. In comparison, gold prices are currently trading at around Rs 48,300, which is cheaper by around Rs 7900 per from record highs. Also Read: 

