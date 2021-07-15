Gold Price Today, 15 July 2021: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 7900 from record levels, perfect time to invest?

New Delhi: In the ongoing week, gold has made a decent recovery. On Thursday (July 15), gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading with a gain of Rs 36 at Rs 48,335 per 10 gram.
In early July, gold was trading at around Rs 46,500. However, with the recent hike in the past few days, gold has now crossed the Rs 48,000 mark again. But in comparison with the record levels, gold is still trading cheaper. This could be a wonderful opportunity for investors to put their money on the yellow metal in the hope of decent returns in the coming weeks.
Gold prices current week
Day Gold (MCX August Futures)
Monday Rs 47774/10 grams
Tuesday Rs 47889/10 grams
Wednesday Rs 48299/10 grams
Thursday Rs 48335/10 grams (currently trading)
Gold prices last week
Day Gold (MCX August Futures)
Monday Rs 47299/10 grams
Tuesday Rs 47684/10 grams
Wednesday Rs 47910/10 grams
Thursday Rs 47721/10 grams
Friday Rs 47856/10 grams
Gold trading cheaper by around Rs 8300 from record levels
Stock investors in 2020 invested heavily in precious metals after stock markets crashed due to fears around COVID-19 led economic distress. With rising investments in gold, the yellow metal prices surged to record highs last year.
In August 2020, gold prices reached their highest level of Rs 56,191. In comparison, gold prices are currently trading at around Rs 48,300, which is cheaper by around Rs 7900 per from record highs.
