Gold Price Today, 15 March 2022: Gold Declines Rs 310; Silver Falls Rs 90

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 310 to Rs 57,070 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 57,380 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also fell by Rs 90 to Rs 66,535 per kg.

"Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 57,070 per 10 grams, down Rs 310 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,891 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.61 per ounce.

US dollar and bond yields traded higher post-US inflation data as increased expectations of a 25 basis points hike by the US Federal Reserve at the next meeting, Gandhi said.