Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 15 May 2021: Gold rates below Rs 45,000 mark, check prices in metro cities

Gold Price Today, 15 May 2021: Gold rates below Rs 45,000 mark, check prices in metro cities

Gold rates saw a slight surge with the prices increasing at Rs 1,300 per 100 gram, as per the Good Returns website.  The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 44,850 as against Rs 44, 720. Internationally, the gold prices are trading near a three-month high, while domestically gold prices are hovering near the Rs 48,000-level per 10 gm.

In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, gold prices remained below Rs 45,000 per 10 grams. In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 44,850, while in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata it was trading at Rs 46,050, Rs 44,920 and Rs 45,950 respectively.

Meanwhile, in other cities like Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram the precious metal was being sold at Rs 44,650 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold).

On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, gold futures were trading 47,340 per 10 grams on Friday. The gold prices had already crossed the Rs 48,000 mark on Monday, signaling a strong recovery of the yellow shining metal. Likewise, silver mostly traded in the red zone this week. 

