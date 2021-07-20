Gold Price Today, 20 July 2021: Gold gains Rs 253; silver marginally lower by Rs 61

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 253 to Rs 47,100 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams. Silver dipped Rs 61 to Rs 65,730 per kilogram from Rs 65,791 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell Rs 46 to Rs 48,048 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 46, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,048 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,283 lots.

International gold prices

Internationally Gold prices rose supported by a drop in US bond yields, said a Reuters report. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,817.28 per ounce by 0503 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,817.80. Silver eased 0.2% to $25.16 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1% to $2,598.96, and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,076.32, added Reuters.

With Agency Inputs

