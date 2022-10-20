NewsBullion News
Gold Price today, 20 October 2022: Gold prices falls due to weak global cues; Check latest rates

Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,630.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.46 per ounce.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday.
  • The precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams.
  Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg.

Gold Price today, 20 October 2022: Gold prices falls due to weak global cues; Check latest rates

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 66 to Rs 50,516 per 10 grams on Thursday due to weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,582 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 101 to Rs 56,451 per kilogram from Rs 56,350 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,630.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.46 per ounce.
"COMEX spot gold fell to the lowest in more than three weeks as US Treasury yields and the dollar surged on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising the interest rate," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Speaking of October 19, 2022, The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in the red. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,321 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 56,285 per KG.

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 10 to Rs 50,783 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,793 per 10 grams. Silver, however, climbed Rs 774 to Rs 57,064 per kilogram from Rs 56,290 per kg.

