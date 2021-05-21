हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Price Today, 21 May 2021: Gold, silver shed off gains, gold cheaper by Rs 7,800 from record highs

In India, gold prices fell for the third day in the past four days, courtesy of plummeting global rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.4% lower at Rs 48358 per 10 gram. 

Gold Price Today, 21 May 2021: Gold, silver shed off gains, gold cheaper by Rs 7,800 from record highs

New Delhi: In India, gold prices fell for the third day in the past four days, courtesy of plummeting global rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.4% lower at Rs 48358 per 10 gram. 

However, today’s fall hasn’t impacted the shining metal much because it is still trading at around its four-month highs, cornering concerns of rising inflation and rising Covid-19 cases in India. 

The crypto market crash may have also forced investors to bet on safe investment options such as gold. Factors such as improving Covid-19 situation in the US are also fueling the gold’s rally. Gold is said to be having support at Rs 48480-48300 levels on the MCX while silver is having support at Rs 71700–Rs 71100. 

But gold is still trading around Rs 7,800 lower in comparison to its all-time high rates of Rs 56191 per 10 gram. Gold had hit its record high in August 2020, soon after the public market crash due to the pandemic-driven economic slowdown. In 2020, gold gave a decent return of 43% to investors. 

Meanwhile, poor man’s gold, aka silver, was trading 0.8% lower than yesterday’s rate at Rs 71,748 per Kg. Silver prices slipped mainly because of the sell-off in base metals and other asset classes. Silver is currently trading around Rs 8000 lower than its all-time high price of Rs  79,980 per kg. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldSilverGold price today
Next
Story

Last day to buy gold at great prices! SBI lists out 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds

Must Watch

PT9M56S

COVID-19 Update: Coronavirus can spread up to 10 meters in the air