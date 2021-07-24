Gold Price Today, 24 July 2021: Gold price continues to fall, remains below Rs 48,000, check prices in metros

Gold price continues to drop even today as it reached Rs 46,870 per 10 gram.Gold rate fell by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The sharp fall in the gold prices means 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is down to below Rs 47,000. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is down below Rs 48,000, according to good returns website.

In the national capital, gold rate is Rs 46,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,120 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Mumbai, gold rate is Rs 46,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,860 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Chennai is priced at Rs 45,060 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,160.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,960 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,770 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and for 24-carat gold, the price stands at Rs 48,760. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 48,770.

On July 23, in the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.33 per ounce.

