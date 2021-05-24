Gold Price Today, 24 May 2021: Gold prices extend rally but rates still cheaper by Rs 7,650 from record level

New Delhi: Gold prices are slowly bouncing back. Last week, gold showed continuous strengthened while silver prices have seen a lot of ups and downs.

On Friday, the Gold future for June delivery closed above Rs 48400 per 10 grams while today it is seeing a strong turnover of Rs 150 per 10 grams. In the last two weeks, gold has become expensive by about Rs 600.

Gold move last week

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 48474/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 48307/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 8674/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 48544/10 grams

Friday: Rs 48404/10 grams

Gold move two weeks ago

Monday: Rs 47951/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47633/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 47482/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47438/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47676/10 grams

Gold cheaper by around Rs 7,650 from the highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. Gold is at the level of Rs 48,550 per 10 grams on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 7650.

As far as silver is concerned, the July futures of silver also closed with a big fall on Friday and closed to Rs 71,000 per kg, although today it has not got a good start. Today, silver futures are up more than Rs 560 and is hovering above Rs 71600 per kg.

