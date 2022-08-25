NewsBullion
Gold price today 25 August 2022: Gold rallies Rs 402 on strong global cues

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,895 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Gold price today 25 August 2022: Gold rallies Rs 402 on strong global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 402 to Rs 52,297 per 10 grams amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also rallied Rs 711 to Rs 56,191 per kg from Rs 55,480 per kg in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 711 to Rs 56,191 per kg from Rs 55,480 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,763 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices recovered with dollar decline and weak US economic data," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

