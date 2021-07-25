Gold Price Today, 25 July 2021: Gold price saw minor correction, still below Rs 48,000, check prices in metros

After witnessing a drop in the last week, gold prices have surged in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,870 per 10 gram and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,870 per 10 gram, according to the good returns website.

In Delhi, the gold rate is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,870 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Chennai is priced at Rs 45,060 and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,160.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Meanwhile, the gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,770 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and for 24-carat gold, the price stands at Rs 48,770. The gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,770.

The gold and silver rates continue to fluctuate due to several reasons such as change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors.

Live TV

#mute