Gold Price Today, 26 April 2021: Gold gets cheaper by Rs 8,750! Silver drops by Rs 1000 in two days

New Delhi: Though gold and silver prices have shown signs of turnaround, the prices are still way below the record levels they touched in August last year. Gold prices have come to a halt, hovering at Rs 47500 per 10 grams while silver too has also lost nearly Rs 700 per kg in two trading sessions.

On the first day of the trading week, gold is trading in the downwards. On Friday, gold futures on MCX closed at Rs 47,530 per 10 grams with a weakness of over Rs 200. On Friday, gold also went above Rs 48,000 on intraday. Today, gold is trading below Rs 47,500 per 10 grams. Last week, gold was seen moving in the range of Rs 47,400 to Rs 47,800. In the whole month, gold has become expensive by Rs 2800 per 10 grams so far.

Gold range last week (April 19-23) on MCX June futures

Monday: Rs 47,393/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47,857/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 48,228/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47,772/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47,532/10 grams

Monday: Rs 46,419/10 g

Tuesday: Rs 46,975/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46,608/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47,175/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47,353/10 grams

Gold range (week of 5-9 April)

Monday: Rs 44,598/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 45,919/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46,362/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46,838/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46,593/10 grams

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020 the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. As compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. Gold is at Rs 47,450 per 10 gram level on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 8750 per 10 gram as compared to its highest level.

As far as silver is concerned, the May futures of silver closed with a weakness of over Rs 500 per kg on Friday while the decline continues even today. Silver had closed at Rs 68674 per kg on Friday, today too silver fell by Rs 450, slipping to the level of Rs 68200.

