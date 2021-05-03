हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold Price Today, 3 May 2021: Gold jumps Rs 310, silver rises Rs 580

Gold jumps Rs 310 to Rs 46,580 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday reflecting a recovery in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,270 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 580 to Rs 67,429 per kg from Rs 66,849 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 74.33 against the dollar in the opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,777 per ounce and silver gained marginally to USD 26.06 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded higher with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,777 per ounce on Monday."

He added that gold prices pared some of the previous losses as weaker dollar supported prices to trade firms.

