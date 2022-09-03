New Delhi: On September 3, 2022, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold in India increased. As of Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 50,620, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 46,400.

Gold prices have fluctuated in different Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold rate in the national capital of Delhi is Rs 50,780 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,550 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of gold for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,620, while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,620, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.

Today, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,620 in Bhubaneswar, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 46,400. In the last 24 hours, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) gold has fallen by Rs 110.

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 79.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, weighed down by strength of the American currency overseas.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,702 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 17.96 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.42 per cent up at USD 1,702 per ounce on Friday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.