Gold Price Today, 30 April 2021: Gold prices continues to fall, check prices in metro cities

Gold price fell down by Rs 100 per 100 gram on April 30 and this trend of pricing going down continues throughout the last two weeks of the month of April.

Internationally, gold prices also saw a downfall as spot gold recorded a downward trend by going down by 0.2 percent at USD 1,767.12 per ounce, the US gold futures were steady at USD 1,768.30 per ounce.

The 22-carat gold in Mumbai is priced at Rs 44,480 and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the gold rate is Rs 45,680 for 22-carat and Rs 49,860 for 24-carat.

In Chennai,gold is sold at Rs 44,370 for 22-carat and Rs 48,390 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,300 for 22-carat and Rs 48,330 for 24-carat.

The 22 carat gold in Kolkata is priced at Rs 46,430 and Rs 49,130 for 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 for 22-carat and Rs 48,330 for 24-carat.

In Pune, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,480 and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold rate is Rs 44,480 for 22-carat and Rs 45,480 for 24-carat.

