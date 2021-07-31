हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 31 July 2021: Gold gains to reach Rs 47,390, check prices in metros

In Chennai, gold price stood at Rs 45,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat  and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,780. In Kolkata, gold is priced at Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,110.

Gold Price Today, 31 July 2021: Gold gains to reach Rs 47,390, check prices in metros

Gold rate today increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram of 22-carat and the same has been for 24-carat gold. The 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 47,380 and 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 48,380. 
 
Internationally, spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,829.10 per ounce by 0917 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 15 at $1,832.40 on Thursday. It is up 1.5% so far for this week. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,832.80.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,390. Meanwhile, the gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,720.

In Kolkata, gold is priced at Rs 47,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,110.

In Kerala, gold price stood at Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,380. In Bengaluru, the gold prices stood at Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat was Rs 49,380.

