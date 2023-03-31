topStoriesenglish2589818
Gold Price Today 31 March 2023: Gold Climbs Rs 380; Silver Declines Rs 280

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,975 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.75 per ounce.

Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 380 to Rs 59,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in prices of the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 59,300 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 280 to Rs 71,300 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,680 per 10 grams, up Rs 380 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gold prices turned bullish after weaker US GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2022, Gandhi said.

