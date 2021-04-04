Gold Price Today, 4 April 2021: Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 44,000

Gold price on April 4 stood at Rs 44,900 which is the same as yesterday, as per the Good Returns website. The 100 gram of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 4,39,000 and 100 gram of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 4,49, 00.



In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,400, Rs 43, 900, Rs 44,770, and Rs 42, 770 respectively (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold), according to the Good Returns website.



In Bengaluru, Patna, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 42,250, Rs 43,900, and Rs 44,700 respectively.

On Tuesday, gold dipped by Rs 138 to Rs 44,113 per 10 gram in Delhi amid the decline in global precious metal prices, reported PTI. The yellow metal closed at Rs 44,251 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 320 to Rs 63,212 per kg, from Rs 63,532 per kg in the previous trade.

Internationally, gold was trading lower at $1,698 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.49 per ounce.

Live TV

#mute